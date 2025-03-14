Douglas: Blustery Ides of March with a slushy coating

Beware the Ides of March — especially if you live in Alabama or Mississippi, where there’s a rare high risk of large, violent tornadoes on Saturday. In addition to powering your favorite weather app, local Doppler radar, weather models and county-level warnings, NOAA funds the Storm Prediction Center, where meteorologists monitor the atmosphere and pinpoint where damaging hail, winds and tornadoes are most likely to strike, days before a major event.