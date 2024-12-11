By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas
Douglas: Bitterly cold Thursday, snow possible Saturday
December has been particularly cloudy, so enjoy Thursday’s sun despite the frosty temps.
MSP received 0.3 inches of snow Tuesday night, which brings our season-to-date total to 2 inches through Wednesday. If that seems like a pathetic number, you’re not wrong. Those 2 inches make this the 20th-least snowiest start to the cold season on record — even behind last year’s 4.5 inches.
Snow lovers are definitely not rejoicing the lack of powder to kick off winter, but at least it has been cold enough to begin ice-making on lakes and snow-making at ski resorts.
Thursday will be bitterly cold, with highs only topping the single digits — easily our coldest day of winter so far.
At least the Arctic air is only making a brief appearance, as we’ll be back in the 30s this weekend. Some snow showers are possible Saturday, with another precipitation chance early next week.
December is typically the second-cloudiest month of the year, not far behind November. Through Tuesday, seven days of the month had been considered “cloudy” at MSP, and the other three were “partly cloudy.” So, even though it’ll be cold Thursday, enjoy the mainly sunny skies! I expect to find at least one of my cats basking in the window all day long.
Temperatures will fall all day Wednesday and sink below zero by evening.