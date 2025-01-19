Weather

Douglas: Arctic breeze today, but a thaw is coming

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 19, 2025 at 9:22PM

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that” said Dr. Martin Luther King in 1963. Words to live by. As a meteorologist I find this MLK quote interesting as well: “No person has the right to rain on your dreams.” Preach.

You may have trouble finding the mercury in your backyard thermometer today, the coldest day in sight. In January Minnesotans celebrate 20s and 30s (above zero), and by midweek you’ll be able to exhale (and feel your toes).

I see a few 30s by late January but no snow of substance, just dribs and drabs of flurries from a parade of clippers.

Nothing like Houston, where 3 to 6 inches snow may freeze up America’s fourth largest city on Monday. New Orleans may pick up 2 to 4 inches. The last time NOLA picked up 1 inch of snow was 1963. That should be fun. Yes, it still gets cold in a warming world. Just not as cold, and not as often.

Windchills of minus 30F today, with an eye-watering windchill. The coldest of the winter? Yes, I’m pretty sure.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

