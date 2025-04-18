Douglas: An unusually windy start to springtime

It may warm up. Then it’ll cool down. Might rain. Could hail at times. But expect one constant. There WILL BE WIND.
By my count winds have gusted over 30 mph at MSP for 30 days since March 1. A full month of blustery. Until I can put a small, tasteful wind turbine in my backyard, it’s annoying.
When will winds finally die down? When the temperature differential lessens, the wild back-and-forth swings between warm and cold. The faster temperatures change over a period of time the stronger the winds have to howl. As we break out into a consistently milder pattern in late April and May I’m hoping the wind cuts us all a break.
Weather models print out 1 to 2 inches-plus of rain for central and southern Minnesota by the first week of May. I hope they’re right and we put a big dent in the drought (47% of Minnesota is still in moderate to severe drought).
The sun should be out Saturday, but clouds increase Easter Sunday with a cold rain Sunday night into Monday morning. More showers to come next Tuesday and Thursday. More than ever, let it rain.