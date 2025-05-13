Douglas: A wet and windy end to the week

I hope my grandkids will never able to get a reliable cellular signal in the Boundary Waters. There’s something to be said for Airplane Mode. On a recent trip I set my phone to Airplane Mode, and I can’t say my short attention span missed the steady trickle of texts, emails and notifications. I was temporarily cut off from the world. A chance to read, think and ponder. What a concept.
I’m pondering our sudden heat spike this week. Palm Springs, with lakes. “But it’s a dry heat, Paul!” Ridiculously low humidity levels made the heat almost tolerable, but the fire risk is still high. Some relief is forthcoming.
After another shot at 90F Wednesday, showers and a few thunderstorms arrive Thursday, with cool, wind-whipped showers spilling into Friday. Late-week winds will gust to 45 mph. Something to look forward to. What I’d give for a small (tasteful) wind turbine in my backyard.
Skies slowly clear over the weekend with sweatshirt weather (highs in the 50s) but we top 70 degrees Memorial Day weekend. Sorry, I’m turning on Airplane Mode again.