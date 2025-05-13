Weather

Douglas: A wet and windy end to the week

After another shot at 90F Wednesday, showers and a few thunderstorms arrive Thursday.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 7:33PM

I hope my grandkids will never able to get a reliable cellular signal in the Boundary Waters. There’s something to be said for Airplane Mode. On a recent trip I set my phone to Airplane Mode, and I can’t say my short attention span missed the steady trickle of texts, emails and notifications. I was temporarily cut off from the world. A chance to read, think and ponder. What a concept.

I’m pondering our sudden heat spike this week. Palm Springs, with lakes. “But it’s a dry heat, Paul!” Ridiculously low humidity levels made the heat almost tolerable, but the fire risk is still high. Some relief is forthcoming.

After another shot at 90F Wednesday, showers and a few thunderstorms arrive Thursday, with cool, wind-whipped showers spilling into Friday. Late-week winds will gust to 45 mph. Something to look forward to. What I’d give for a small (tasteful) wind turbine in my backyard.

Skies slowly clear over the weekend with sweatshirt weather (highs in the 50s) but we top 70 degrees Memorial Day weekend. Sorry, I’m turning on Airplane Mode again.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: A wet and windy end to the week

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

After another shot at 90F Wednesday, showers and a few thunderstorms arrive Thursday.

Weather

Douglas: Record heat possible through Wednesday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: July-like temps in the offing for Monday, too

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas