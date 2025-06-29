Douglas: A warm, thundery Fourth of July is in the forecast

I have the freedom to make bad choices. During Saturday night’s tornadic storm I was peering out the window looking for a funnel, checking Doppler on my phone while my dear wife tried to push me into the basement, both our boys and their families on an open phone line for updates. “I just want to SEE it!” I yelled, channeling my favorite Helen Hunt line from the movie “Twister.”
Nighttime tornadoes still freak me out. Doppler is great, but what do you when people are sleeping, distracted and not paying attention to sirens? NOAA Weather Radio has a warning screech that could wake the dead. Buy one. Some weather apps will set off an alarm as well. It’s important to have several ways to get lifesaving information, even when you’re snoozing. I may brush up on my napping Monday with generic PM thunder showers, mainly north of the Twin Cities. I see sunshine Tuesday into most of Friday with a warming trend. Upper 80s on the Fourth of July with nighttime thunderstorms?
BTW, Saturday night’s storms were Mother Nature impolitely reminding us that we are not in charge.