Douglas: A warm, thundery Fourth of July is in the forecast

Nighttime tornadoes still freak me out. Doppler is great, but what do you when people are sleeping, distracted and not paying attention to sirens? NOAA Weather Radio has a warning screech that could wake the dead. Buy one. Some weather apps will set off an alarm as well. It’s important to have several ways to get lifesaving information, even when you’re snoozing. I may brush up on my napping Monday with generic PM thunder showers, mainly north of the Twin Cities. I see sunshine Tuesday into most of Friday with a warming trend. Upper 80s on the Fourth of July with nighttime thunderstorms?