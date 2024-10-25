Question: If you have one foot in boiling water and the other in ice water, do you feel “average”? Wearing my weather hat, if you start the year with severe drought and end the year with severe drought, with the seventh-wettest summer on record sandwiched in between, do you feel normal? Probably not.
Douglas: A sunny fall weekend ahead
A brief reprise of September warmth will return Monday and Tuesday with temps in the 70s.
This year has been a year of crazy precipitation extremes. We had 34 days in a row of no precipitation back in February and March. Thursday night’s thunderstorms dropped 0.48 inches at MSP, the first rain at MSP in — wait for it — 34 days.
Remember the floods last summer? Seems like a mirage. Eighty-five percent of Minnesota is now in moderate to severe drought. The dries are drier, the wets are wetter. How I long for normal.
A sunny weekend is on tap with light winds today; a breeze kicks in Sunday with low 60s. Expect 70s on Monday and Tuesday with an outside shot at 80F south and west of the metro before cooling off. Midweek rain gives way to a dry Halloween, with trick-or-treat temperatures near 50. We’ve seen worse. Specifically 1991. Cue the theme from “Jaws.”
