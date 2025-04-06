Douglas: A quiet week with a warming trend

Some things are more important than sports. Like protecting your family from tornadoes. During a deadly tornado outbreak on Saturday, meteorologist Jason Dalton at WREG-TV in Memphis had the temerity to broadcast live tornado warnings; tornadoes actually on the ground. A significant number of viewers flooded social media and called the station to complain, because his lifesaving warnings were interrupting the Final Four semifinal game between Duke and Houston. Foul language. Threats. For doing his job. Amazing.