Douglas: A quiet week with a warming trend

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 6, 2025 at 8:03PM

Some things are more important than sports. Like protecting your family from tornadoes. During a deadly tornado outbreak on Saturday, meteorologist Jason Dalton at WREG-TV in Memphis had the temerity to broadcast live tornado warnings; tornadoes actually on the ground. A significant number of viewers flooded social media and called the station to complain, because his lifesaving warnings were interrupting the Final Four semifinal game between Duke and Houston. Foul language. Threats. For doing his job. Amazing.

TV stations are granted a license to “serve the public interest,” and saving lives fits the definition. Not affecting your town? Stick around. It will.

A quiet week is on tap with a slow warming trend: high confidence we’ll enjoy 60s next weekend. No slush in sight, although a little rain/snow mix is possible up north a week from Monday.

Showers may pop Wednesday and Thursday, but the atmosphere is grudgingly transitioning into a springy pattern. Still leaving the driveway stakes in. Not feeling very lucky.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

