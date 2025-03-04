On some level I’m relieved it can still snow here — my subconscious, winter-warrior level. Yes, we need moisture, but this morning’s commute is not for the faint of heart. Heavy snow, winds gusting as high as 40-50 mph, blizzard conditions (visibilities under a quarter-mile in whiteout conditions) south of the Twin Cities.
Douglas: A plowable, windswept morning mess
The Twin Cities could see 4-8 inches of snow on Wednesday, with 10-plus inches possible in some southern suburbs.
In an apparent freak of nature, the axis of heaviest snowfall may set up right over the metro area, possibly 10-plus inches for a few southern suburbs. Many of us will pick up 4-8 inches, with 4 inches in St. Cloud and closer to 2-3 inches from Alexandria and Brainerd to the Twin Ports. A respectable March snowstorm. A little early to make the “tournament” connection, but here we are.
Snow tapers this afternoon with a somewhat easier drive home, and all that slushy goodness will melt quickly in the coming days. Why? The sun angle is as high in the sky today as it was on Oct. 7.
Highs in the 40s return by Sunday, and some models hint at highs near 60 by Tuesday. Ah, fickle March. Shovels and shorts a week apart.
The Twin Cities could see 4-8 inches of snow on Wednesday, with 10-plus inches possible in some southern suburbs.