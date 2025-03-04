Douglas: A plowable, windswept morning mess

In an apparent freak of nature, the axis of heaviest snowfall may set up right over the metro area, possibly 10-plus inches for a few southern suburbs. Many of us will pick up 4-8 inches, with 4 inches in St. Cloud and closer to 2-3 inches from Alexandria and Brainerd to the Twin Ports. A respectable March snowstorm. A little early to make the “tournament” connection, but here we are.