Douglas: A January thaw is coming next week

No big snows are expected anytime soon.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 22, 2025 at 10:37PM

Tuesday morning’s official low in the Twin Cities was minus 19 degrees. According to Dr. Kenny Blumenfeld, senior climatologist at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, it will be tied for the 381st-coldest day since the 1870s. He states: “In other words, in the past 153 years there [have] been more than a year’s worth of colder days than the coldest day of this outbreak.” St. Cloud’s minus 27 was the 163rd-coldest in 131 years of records.

The planet is warming, but Siberia is still frigid in January, and some of that numbing air will find it’s way to Minnesota. But with less frequency and intensity.

The extremes are trending more extreme, including historic snow for the Gulf Coast this week. New Orleans got 9.5 inches of snow? That’s nearly as much as MSP has seen all winter.

A snowier February is more prayer than prediction, but it can’t get much worse for snow-lovers here. We cool off a bit today, but I see a run of 30s next week. The January thaw is late, but it’s coming.

No big snows anytime soon, but Milton, Fla., just picked up 8.8 inches. Huh?

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

