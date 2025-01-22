Douglas: A January thaw is coming next week

Tuesday morning’s official low in the Twin Cities was minus 19 degrees. According to Dr. Kenny Blumenfeld, senior climatologist at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, it will be tied for the 381st-coldest day since the 1870s. He states: “In other words, in the past 153 years there [have] been more than a year’s worth of colder days than the coldest day of this outbreak.” St. Cloud’s minus 27 was the 163rd-coldest in 131 years of records.