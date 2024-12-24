By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
Douglas: A grayish-white Christmas expected to give way to weekend rain
Say goodbye to that backyard snowpack.
Remind me to never wear an ugly sweater and shorts while getting the mail. I walked across the street and noticed my neighbors giving me strange looks that I may not be able to recover from. I’ve been labeled. ... Don’t they know I’m a meteorologist? Most meteorologists are probably a little quirky, but you can’t blame me for enjoying a Minnesota heat wave.
Believe it or not, it feels 50 to 60 degrees warmer than it did two weeks ago when it felt like temps were dipping into the 20s and near 30s below zero. High temps may even flirt with 40 degrees by the weekend, with scattered rain showers. Much of the snowpack that is in your backyard now will likely be gone by Saturday.
In the meantime, we will enjoy a grayish-white Christmas Day, with low clouds, fog and a little drizzle. Traveling around town should still be mostly fine, but watch for a few slick spots overnight as temps dip below freezing early Thursday morning.
Long-range weather models are still hinting at a bigger chill down into the new year. Fine, I’ll retire the shorts until May.