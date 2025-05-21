Douglas: A comfortable dry streak on tap

It is a tale of two Minnesotas. Central and southern Minnesota is green and lush after 2-3 inches or more of rain, while the Arrowhead and far northern counties are dry and dusty, with fires burning north of Duluth. Thirty thousand acres of forests have been consumed by fire; the huge (17,000 acres) Jenkins Creek Fire is only 6% contained. A nearly four-day storm system drenched much of the state, but southern moisture never reached the counties needing it most.