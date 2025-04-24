Douglas: A brief dry stretch, then storms roll in

After a lingering shower or sprinkle this morning, we’ll see drier weather through the first half of the weekend. Active weather returns Sunday and Monday with showers and thunderstorms expected. Models output at least a quarter-inch of rain for most areas, with 1- to 2-inch tallies possible under heavier storms. Storms on Monday across the southern two-thirds of Minnesota into Wisconsin could be severe, with all hazards possible — something to keep a close eye on.