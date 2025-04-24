Douglas: A brief dry stretch, then storms roll in

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Happy Arbor Day! Whether you enjoy watching them bud in the spring or unleash their full color across the landscape in the fall, Friday is the day to celebrate trees in all their glory — and plant a few, so that they’re around for future generations, providing cleaner air and boosting our mental health.
After a lingering shower or sprinkle this morning, we’ll see drier weather through the first half of the weekend. Active weather returns Sunday and Monday with showers and thunderstorms expected. Models output at least a quarter-inch of rain for most areas, with 1- to 2-inch tallies possible under heavier storms. Storms on Monday across the southern two-thirds of Minnesota into Wisconsin could be severe, with all hazards possible — something to keep a close eye on.
Drought conditions are slowly improving across the state. According to the Drought Monitor, 81.8% of Minnesota is currently at least abnormally dry, down from 86.1% last week. Drought is currently holding on tight in northern and southwestern parts of Minnesota.