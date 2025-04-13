Douglas: A bit cooler and a bit wetter week ahead

At least in the metro area, boats are in the water in mid-April. Another seven-month boating season this year? Probably.
With a sun angle similar to Aug. 28, air near the ground is warming rapidly, while the upper atmosphere is still chilly. Resulting instability can spark intense thunderstorm updrafts capable of severe weather, especially in May and June.
What makes me nervous? Hail larger than a golf ball is a tip-off that a T-storm may be capable of a tornado. Remember, 10 out of 100 storms will become severe; only one will spin up a twister.
During heavy rain events I try to avoid driving at night, because estimating water depth is impossible. “Turn around, don’t drown” rings true.
A cool wind returns Monday with showers later. Steadier rain arrives Thursday, with a shot of potentially heavy rain late Easter Sunday. The latter half of April looks wetter than normal. This might be a good time to overseed your lawn.
Looking ahead I see more 60s than 50s. Polar vortex season is behind us. A real spring this year.