Douglas: 60s later this week, then slush?

Meteorologists get a do-over every day. One more day to try and get it right. There’s a perception that we’re focused on clicks and ratings, when in fact we’re just trying for a reliable forecast. Our credibility and careers depend on it. A college degree is great, but you learn on the job, making mistakes and learning from your mistakes — all in public. It’s a very steep learning curve. Because the future is an enigma wrapped in a riddle.