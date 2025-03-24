Weather

Douglas: 60s later this week, then slush?

Risk of more polar air is fading

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 8:51PM

I have been blessed — with my family, friends, media career and businesses. No regrets. Well, just a few. I wish I had served in the military. I kick myself for not learning to fly when I had a chance. And three fun-filled years in Chicago? Live and learn.

Meteorologists get a do-over every day. One more day to try and get it right. There’s a perception that we’re focused on clicks and ratings, when in fact we’re just trying for a reliable forecast. Our credibility and careers depend on it. A college degree is great, but you learn on the job, making mistakes and learning from your mistakes — all in public. It’s a very steep learning curve. Because the future is an enigma wrapped in a riddle.

I still see 60s Thursday and Friday. A weekend storm may drop a few inches of slush from central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. Models vary (wildly) about temperature trends into April, but no more polar air is in sight.

Oh, I also regret that I didn’t get an MBA. I might have made fewer mistakes with my companies. Whoops.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

