Douglas: 60s later this week, then slush?

I have been blessed — with my family, friends, media career and businesses. No regrets. Well, just a few. I wish I had served in the military. I kick myself for not learning to fly when I had a chance. And three fun-filled years in Chicago? Live and learn.
Meteorologists get a do-over every day. One more day to try and get it right. There’s a perception that we’re focused on clicks and ratings, when in fact we’re just trying for a reliable forecast. Our credibility and careers depend on it. A college degree is great, but you learn on the job, making mistakes and learning from your mistakes — all in public. It’s a very steep learning curve. Because the future is an enigma wrapped in a riddle.
I still see 60s Thursday and Friday. A weekend storm may drop a few inches of slush from central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. Models vary (wildly) about temperature trends into April, but no more polar air is in sight.
Oh, I also regret that I didn’t get an MBA. I might have made fewer mistakes with my companies. Whoops.