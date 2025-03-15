Douglas: 30s Sunday as winds ease up

Winds gusted to 46 mph at MSP Saturday with blizzard conditions over western counties. Under blue sky, the winds ease up Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30s. Looking ahead I see mostly 40s and 50s, with a few more 60s in late March. Wednesday’s snow band will probably stay south of the metro. A few more slushy slaps are probably inevitable, but I don’t see any slushmageddon whoppers anytime soon.