Words matter, especially to the NOAA scientists and National Weather Service meteorologists trying to keep you alive when skies become violent. Advisories. Watches. Warnings. And then there are emergencies, which poses the greatest threat to life and property.
Douglas: 30s Sunday as winds ease up
Wednesday’s snow will likely stay south of the metro
The NWS issues a tornado emergency when a large, confirmed tornado is on the ground. Not “Doppler-indicated.” It’s already impacting communities. Take cover now.
Same with a flash flood emergency. It means life-threatening flooding is taking place now. The country with the most severe weather on Earth (USA) deserves the best National Weather Service on Earth.
Winds gusted to 46 mph at MSP Saturday with blizzard conditions over western counties. Under blue sky, the winds ease up Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30s. Looking ahead I see mostly 40s and 50s, with a few more 60s in late March. Wednesday’s snow band will probably stay south of the metro. A few more slushy slaps are probably inevitable, but I don’t see any slushmageddon whoppers anytime soon.
