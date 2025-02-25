Happy “False Spring” to all who celebrate. Sometimes called “Fool’s Spring” or “Spring of Deception.” I can’t wait for “Third Winter” and “The Pollening” before “Real Spring” arrives.
Douglas: 30s and 40s ahead — and no polar air in sight
Models are hinting at 60 degrees by mid-March.
Are the coldest temperatures of winter behind us now? Yes. We will enjoy more cold fronts, but with a March sun angle roughly equivalent to September, subzero weather becomes more rare in the coming weeks.
No polar air in sight, just 30s this weekend before we bounce back into the 40s next week.
Fifty-degree highs are arriving sooner than usual, and the ECMWF (European) model suggests 50s to near 60 by mid-March. Amazing how fast weather patterns can shift at this northerly latitude.
I see a few showers and sprinkles today; Monday rain may be mixed with wet snow up north. With this pattern shift storms are tracking farther north. The bad news: There isn’t enough cold air in place for all snow.
March snows can be significant, but they rarely stick around for long, and slush can spill deep into April.
This year? Who knows.
