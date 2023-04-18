Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Introduction: With so much going on in Minnesota sports, host Michael Rand decided to split Tuesday's content into two episodes:

Episode One: The Wild's 3-2 double overtime win late, late late against Dallas on Monday (technically Tuesday). A team that rebuilt its style to perform better in the postseason was rewarded in a big way in Game 1.

13:00: There are some key faces missing from Vikings workouts this week, including Danielle Hunter and Dalvin Cook. What does that mean for the days leading up to the draft?

17:00: The Twins made a huge investment in Pablo Lopez, and a Minnesota woman finished fifth in the Boston Marathon.

Episode Two: Rand is joined by Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine for a look back at Sunday's disappointing 109-80 loss to the Nuggets and a look ahead to Game 2 of the playoff series on Wednesday.

The Wolves clearly need to make some offensive adjustments and figure out their identity if they are going to be competitive, but how possible is that given their physical and structural limitations?

And if this is a short series, what might that foreshadow for the offseason?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports