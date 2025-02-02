Don’t forget about small providers in DHS overhaul

While DHS should be able to suspend payments while investigating potential fraud, it is important to ensure providers have access to due process. Under current law, there is no time limit on how long DHS can investigate. I’ve represented clients who were “investigated” for a year or more and who, during that time, had to close their business only to be eventually told that DHS did not identify any fraud. Not only did my client lose their business, but, more importantly, their clients (often hundreds of low-income individuals with disabilities) were forced to scramble to find new providers for no reason. Providers currently have no ability to appeal those temporary suspensions and ask a judge to determine whether the allegations are even credible.