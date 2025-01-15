Don’t blink or you’ll miss it: Thieves get away with tiny Minnesota town’s sign

A tiny southeastern Minnesota town will be even harder to find after thieves took off with its welcome sign this week.
The sign welcoming visitors to Millville was taken sometime between Sunday and Monday.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says the town of Millville’s sign was taken sometime between Sunday and Monday. Photos posted to the department’s Facebook page show only the sign’s posts remaining.
Reached Wednesday, Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said investigators have no leads on who may have been involved with the theft.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 651-565-3361 or its toll-free tip line at 866-377-6111. Callers may remain anonymous.
Millville, a town of a couple hundred people about 30 minutes northeast of Rochester, is best known for being the home of Spring Creek Motocross Park. The park draws thousands of visitors to the town each summer for the Pro Motocross Championship series.
