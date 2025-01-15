Greater Minnesota

Don’t blink or you’ll miss it: Thieves get away with tiny Minnesota town’s sign

The sign welcoming visitors to Millville was taken sometime between Sunday and Monday.

By Sean Baker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 15, 2025 at 5:59PM
The town of Millville's sign was stolen sometime between Sunday and Monday. (Wabasha County Sheriff's Office)

A tiny southeastern Minnesota town will be even harder to find after thieves took off with its welcome sign this week.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says the town of Millville’s sign was taken sometime between Sunday and Monday. Photos posted to the department’s Facebook page show only the sign’s posts remaining.

Reached Wednesday, Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said investigators have no leads on who may have been involved with the theft.

The stolen sign welcomed visitors to the town about 30 minutes northeast of Rochester. (Wabasha County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 651-565-3361 or its toll-free tip line at 866-377-6111. Callers may remain anonymous.

Millville, a town of a couple hundred people about 30 minutes northeast of Rochester, is best known for being the home of Spring Creek Motocross Park. The park draws thousands of visitors to the town each summer for the Pro Motocross Championship series.

Sean Baker

Reporter

Sean Baker is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southeast Minnesota.

