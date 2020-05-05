Definition: A persistent or recurring problem (as with a product or service) that frequently inconveniences or annoys customers. (Merriam-Webster online)

Sample usage: “Surely the grocery store self-checkout managers know that using one’s own bag is a massive pain-point. It has a button that says, ‘I’m using my own bag.’ But when you push it, the machine freaks out and says, ‘Unexpected item in bagging area.’ Pain! Pointy pain!”

Quality: Instantly understood, the term can be used anywhere. Except where there’s actual pain. You’ll never hear a dental receptionist say, “Oh, the hold music on the answering service for emergency calls, that’s the pain-point.”

JAMES LILEKS

