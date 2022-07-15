Police are searching for a dog missing after a burglary at a dog day care in St. Paul.

The break-in occurred early Thursday at St. Paul Paws, a dog day care, boarding and grooming business in the 1900 block of W. University Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived and learned that several of the dogs being boarded had been released. Of the 14 being boarded, eight were located in their kennels, three were running about the business and three were missing, according to police.

One of the three absconded dogs was found at about 1 p.m. Thursday by police and animal control and the other was returned home after concerned citizens in Minneapolis "corralled him and contacted the owner by the info on his tag," St. Paul police said in a tweet.

That leaves one, Cooper, a miniature pinscher, still on the loose.

As of Friday morning, police Sgt. David McCabe said that he does not believe that the dogs were stolen from the business.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Animal Control asks that anyone with information on the dog' whereabouts should call 651-266-1100. Tips about the burglary can be called into police at 651-266-5574.