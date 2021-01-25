The dog that went missing Saturday when a car was stolen from the parking lot of a hotel near the Mall of America has been found and will be reunited with its owner.

A citizen spotted the male blue merle border collie Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park and called police. Officers contacted the dog's owner, who on Monday was on his way from southern Minnesota to complete the reunion, said Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

Police are still searching for the gray Kia Sorento SUV that somebody took around 10 p.m. from in front of the Element Hotel in the 2400 block of E. 82nd Street in Bloomington.

The owner had left the car running as he went inside. When he came out, the car with the dog inside was gone, Hartley said.

News spread across several social media platforms as Rizwan Siwani pleaded for help in finding the family's beloved dog, Remy.

"Shy, but friendly, approaches people readily but needs a little patience," Siwani wrote in a Facebook post.

Hartley said he didn't know who found the dog, only that somebody turned it into police, making a happy ending possible.

With the dog soon to be back with its owner, Hartley said, "We will try to get the fella's car back, too."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car with Minnesota license plate AXE 459 can call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768