Three dogs escaped from an SUV on an exit ramp in Eden Prairie, and one of them bit a man and a woman who were panhandling and a toddler who was with them, officials said.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the top of the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 494 to Flying Cloud Drive, said police spokeswoman Joyce Lorenz.

While the SUV was stopped at the exit ramp's red light, the man stepped toward the vehicle, prompting the dogs to bark, Lorenz said. As the man moved closer still to the SUV, "one of the dogs jumped from the window of the vehicle and chased and bit the three individuals," Lorenz said.

The dog's owner exited the SUV to retrieve the dog that escaped, and the other two dogs also got out, the spokeswoman added.

An ambulance took the woman to HCMC with noncritical injuries, Lorenz said. The man and the child went to a hospital on their own and were expected to survive their injuries as well, she said.

"The dog owners are cooperating with police," Lorenz said.

Police have yet to release the identities of any of the people involved. Nor have they disclosed the fate of the dogs.