'Sandra Day O'Connor: The First'

Ruth Bader Ginsburg may have gotten more attention over the past two decades, but filmmaker Michelle Ferrari wants to make sure we don't overlook Sandra Day O'Connor. Not only was she the first female Supreme Court justice, but the documentary makes the case that she also was the most influential juror of her time. O'Connor didn't sit for new interviews, but the doc features plenty of former colleagues and scholars who speak on her behalf.

8 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Ultra City Smiths'

If James Ellroy ever dabbled in animation, it might look a lot like this new series about a city that even Batman would have a hard time taming. In the opening scenes, narrator Tom Waits promises "the greatest story ever told." Well, it's not quite that. But it's definitely one of the strangest, thanks to a detective with a lime addiction and a male street hustler who will break your heart.

10 p.m. AMC, Monday. Also streaming on AMC Plus

This image released by Peacock shows Damon Wayans Jr., left, and Kyle Brandt, hosts of the competition series “Frogger.”

'Frogger'

This insipid game show may get its name from the once popular arcade game, but it's really a rip-off of "Wipeout." Damon Wayans Jr. and Kyle Brandt offer groan-inducing commentary as contestants scale rocks, dodge jets of water and swing from ropes while trying to avoid going splat. Just be thankful that the players aren't being chased by Pac-Man.

Now streaming on Peacock

'Once Upon a Time in Queens'

This documentary dedicates a considerable amount of its four-hour running time recapping the New York Mets' wild comeback in the 1986 World Series. But the film is equally gripping when it uses baseball as a lens to examine how we once dealt with drug addiction and racism. Darryl Strawberry, Keith Hernandez and Dwight Gooden are among the former players who are brutally honest about their time in the limelight.

7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, ESPN

'Back to Life'

Daisy Haggard's dramedy about a woman reintroducing herself to her English town after 18 years behind bars was underappreciated during its first season. Let's hope it finds a bigger audience with these new episodes in which Haggard's character tries to snag a boyfriend while avoiding being pegged for a second murder.

9 p.m. Monday, Showtime