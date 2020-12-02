Doctors and northern Minnesota residents pleaded with the governor to halt construction of Enbridge's controversial $2.6 billion oil pipeline, saying the project will draw thousands of out-of-state workers who could accelerate the spread of COVID-19.

Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate, organized by the climate justice group MN350, held a socially distanced press event and rally Wednesday morning in front of the governor's residence in St. Paul.

Enbridge received a final permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Monday, and on Tuesday started building the replacement for its deteriorating and aging Line 3.

Speakers at the event said more than 4,000 Enbridge workers living and working in close quarters has the potential to develop into a superspreader event. They said if average Minnesotans and small businesses were being asked to limit their movements and even curtail holiday celebrations and travel, "big oil" could also do their part in stopping the virus' spread across northern Minnesota.

The 340-mile pipeline will cross northern Minnesota, connecting the oil fields in Alberta, Canada, with Enbridge's facility in Superior, Wis.

"I am asking Gov. [Tim] Walz to issue a stay on Line 3 construction as a COVID -19 mitigation measure," said Dr. Laalitha Surapaneni, a Twin Cities physician specializing in internal medicine who has been on the medical front lines battling COVID-19 since last spring. "Enbridge plans to move 4,000 workers to start construction this winter into temporary housing across construction sites in rural Minnesota."

Enbridge said this week it has "industry-leading" health protocols, including testing, social distancing measures and sanitation of work sites. Rules also will not allow workers to congregate during breaks and meals, and their hotels will be "deep cleaned."

Surapaneni, who said she was speaking as a private person and did not identify her employer, compared it to bringing "a cruise ship worth of people" who would be living and working with people outside their households.

"These are perfect conditions for the virus to spread and harm us," she said.

About two dozen supporters took part in Wednesday's event, wearing masks and holding signs. Several speakers also spoke to environmental concerns around the pipeline's construction.

Surapaneni was the only medical doctor to speak in person at the event, but several others including Duluth Dr. Nyasha Spears submitted statements, which were read to the media, asking the governor to stop pipeline construction.

According to MN350, more than 200 Minnesota health professionals have signed a petition asking Walz to halt pipeline construction, which will cut through rural areas with "limited health care capacity."

Laura Triplett, an associate professor of geology, said she and other scientists from a variety of disciplines are rallying around medical professionals who want Line 3 construction halted as a COVID-19 mitigation measure.

"We think science is a powerful tool, but it will only work if we listen to our science professionals," Triplett said. "We need to pause Line 3 until COVID-19 case counts go down."

Shannon Prather • 651-925-5037