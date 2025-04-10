Do you sweat while you drive? UMD researchers say stress affects your decisions behind the wheel.

DULUTH – When a Jeep cut me off and then slowed to several notches below the speed limit, I first gasped and then gestured wildly, swearing. These things I remember.
But a sensor I was wearing to capture my heart rate and electrical changes in my skin, along with a vehicle “black box,” revealed more: aggressive braking and accelerating and a rapidly beating heart. It didn’t help that it was in the middle of the workday, when I am almost always stressed.
“This one was clear that when you were a little more flustered, the driving was definitely bad,” said Turuna Seecharan, an assistant professor in the engineering department of the University of Minnesota Duluth.
I should find ways to calm myself before driving to news conferences and interviews, Seecharan said, so that stress doesn’t influence my choices on the road.
She and graduate student Md Sakibul Hasan Nahid are researching the role emotions like stress play in driving. Is there a correlation?
I wore a sensor for several days to better understand the research. My data showed I was less stressed when I wasn’t in the middle of a workday, even if something unexpected happened on the roadway.
The study could be useful for driver training programs, or lead to technology that warns drivers of stress levels before they get behind the wheel, Seecharan and Nahid said, because stress, fatigue and anger can all cloud decision-making while driving.
“Just like you shouldn’t get into a car if you’re too tired or you shouldn’t get into a car if you’re drunk, it’s the same thing,” Seecharan said. “Pay attention to your emotional state.”