The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue what may be a landmark ruling this summer in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, a Mississippi case that could determine whether Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Without Roe, the decision to legalize abortion will fall to individual states. Minnesota has its own legal precedent protecting abortion access, but every bordering state has either an existing ban or a "trigger law" on the books that will go into effect if the Supreme Court overturns its 1973 decision.

