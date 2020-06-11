Minnesota fishing tournament directors were notified this week that live weigh-ins are now allowed as long as the events are limited to 25 people and participants remain at least 6 feet apart.

Previous outdoor recreation guidelines set by the Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health prohibited live weigh-ins. The health precaution drew a large number of complaints, some cancellations and a few workarounds that violated the ban. The guidelines were loosened Wednesday as part of the latest COVID-19 executive order from Gov. Tim Walz.

Jonathan Hansen, DNR tournament policy director, said in his letter to organizers that tournaments still are encouraged this season to avoid weigh-ins by adopting a catch-measure-release format and to incorporate other “virtual’’ practices. Other COVID-19 requirements for tournaments remain in place.