Minnesota fisheries managers want to hear from anglers as the state continues to work on ways to protect one of the most popular sunfish: the bluegill. Minnesotans pull in upward of 16 million bluegills and other sunfish every year.

So many big bluegills are caught and kept that the Department of Natural Resources is making plans to lower limits on some lakes where fish production is challenged to boost the size of the bluegill population. Under the proposal, some lakes would have a bag limit of five bluegills; on others it would be 10. The state bag limit is 20.

The DNR wants to increase the lakes with reduced bag limits from 60 to 250 by 2023.

Anglers can take a survey and learn more about the DNR’s bluegill proposal at mndnr.gov/sunfish.