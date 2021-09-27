Gibson

Serves 1.

Note: Cardamom's Calista is a take on this classic cocktail, which is essentially a martini with an onion garnish.

• 5 tbsp. (2 1/2 oz.) gin or vodka

• 1 tbsp. (1/2 oz.) dry vermouth

• Cocktail onion, for garnish

Directions

Add the gin (or vodka) and dry vermouth into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with cocktail onion.

Pisco Sour

Serves 1.

Note: Be inspired by the bar offerings from Petite León. Fun fact: Both Peru and Chile claim the Pisco Sour as their national drink, but in Chile the egg whites are left out. To make simple syrup, combine equal parts water and sugar in a saucepan and cook on medium heat until sugar is dissolved. From "The Latin American Cookbook," by Virgilio Martinez (Phaidon Press, 2021).

• 6 tbsp. (3 oz.) pisco

• 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) lime juice

• 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) simple syrup (see Note)

• 1 tbsp. egg white

• 3 ice cubes

• 3 drops Angostura bitters

Directions

In a cocktail shaker, place the pisco, lime juice, simple syrup, egg white and ice cubes. Shake for less than 1 minute, then strain into an Old Fashioned glass. Drip the Angostura bitters into the foam and serve cold.

Old Fashioned

Serves 1.

Note: The Lexington in St. Paul offers several spins on the Old Fashioned. They provided the recipes so you can try your hand at making them at home. Turbo is the Lexington's version of a sugar syrup made by mixing equal parts brown sugar and water until the sugar dissolves.

Tuckey Style

• Orange slice

• 4 dashes Angostura bitters

• 2 tbsp. turbo (see Note)

• 6 tbsp. (3 oz.) Old Crowe bourbon

• Orange peel, for garnish

Directions

Muddle an orange slice, 4 dashes of bitters and turbo in a mixing glass. Add the bourbon and ice, and stir until well-chilled.Strain into a double rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with an orange peel.

Sconnie Style

• Orange slice

• 1 cherry

• 2 tbsp. turbo (see Note)

• 6 tbsp. (3 oz.) E&J brandy

• 4 dashes Angostura bitters

• Orange peel and cherry, for garnish

Directions

Muddle orange slice, cherry and turbo in a shaker. Add the brandy and bitters to the shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Pour the contents of the shaker (do not strain) into a double rocks glass and garnish with a cherry and an orange peel.

Island Style

• 1 lime slice

• 1 eye-dropper Bittercube Jamaican #2 bitters

• 1 tbsp. (1/2 oz.) turbo (see Note)

• 3 tbsp. (1 1/2 oz.) Zaya rum

• 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) Plantation rum

• 1 tbsp. (1/2 oz.) dry curacao

• Dried lime wheel or fresh lime slice, for garnish

Directions

Add lime, bitters and turbo to a mixing glass and muddle. Add the rums and curacao into glass with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a double rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with a dried lime wheel or lime slice.

Jalisco Style

• 2 navel orange slices, divided

• 1 tbsp. (1/2 oz.) agave syrup

• 4 dashes Fee Brothers barrel-aged bitters

• 6 tbsp. (3 oz.) Reposado tequila

• Cinnamon stick, for garnish

Directions

Add 1 orange slice, agave and aged bitters into mixing glass and muddle. Add the tequila with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a double rocks glass filled with ice. Flame a navelorange slice by quickly running it through the flame of a lighter, and add to glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Bathtub Style

• 1 tbsp. (1/2 oz.) Fernet Branca liqueur, plus more for optional garnish

• 6 tbsp. (3 oz.) J. Carver barrel-aged gin

• 1 tbsp. (1/2 oz.) turbo (see Note)

• 4 dashes Angostura bitters

• Orange peel, for garnish

Directions

Put Fernet into a double rocks glass and swish it around to coat the inside. Pour any remaining Fernet into mixing glass. Add the gin, turbo and bitters into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into the double rocks glass filled with ice. If desired, top with an additional splash of Fernet. Garnish with an orange peel.