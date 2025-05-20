Olson: Overtime at the Capitol: As stakes climb, talks get tougher

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Divided government works. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, even though state lawmakers ran out of momentum and didn’t finish their work at the Capitol by Monday night’s deadline.
Deadlines are tricky. Even when we have them, we often don’t pay them much attention until the consequences are real.
“It’s easy to get people in the lifeboats on the Titanic when it’s about to slip under the water,” former DFL House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler said. “It’s way harder at the beginning when people aren’t sure it’s about to go down.”
In this metaphor, the legislative ship is listing. It will start sinking as the deadlines get closer with each passing day. That means tough choices will soon need to be made since the regular 2025 legislative session ended without the necessary passage of a two-year budget.
A state government shutdown, which will happen July 1 if the Legislature doesn’t pass a budget by that date, currently seems unlikely. However, the tangible preparations for a shutdown begin June 1 and ramp up from there.
That leaves less than two weeks to convene a special session and deliver the budget. Legislative leaders sound optimistic, but then again they also assured us for much of the 2025 session that overtime was unlikely — yet here we are.