An expensive and hotly contested battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature comes to a head Tuesday, with the outcome of a handful of legislative races expected to shape the next decade of state politics.

While all 201 state legislative seats are on the ballot this year, the fight is focused on fewer than a dozen competitive seats likely to determine majority control in the state Senate, where Republicans hold a narrow 35-32 advantage. Democrats are defending a 16-seat edge in the state House.

The results in these contests, some of which could come down to just hundreds of votes, will determine whether state government remains politically divided, as it is now, or fully controlled by Democrats. The outcome will likely have significant implications for state policy, as DFL Gov. Tim Walz and the Legislature prepare to tackle a budget deficit, the coronavirus pandemic and the decennial redrawing of the state's political maps. The fate of issues from marijuana legalization to tax rates also hang in the balance.

Democrats' hopes are pinned on picking up an open seat that covers Plymouth and other western suburbs and flipping at least one additional GOP-held district. Seats across the suburbs, where polling and 2018 House races have showed Republicans losing ground, and Rochester are also top DFL targets.

But Senate Republicans are on offense too, challenging vulnerable incumbents in the Lakeville area and greater Minnesota. Wins by Republicans in those districts would mean Democrats need to flip even more seats to secure the net-gain of two needed to secure a majority.

In the House, Republicans are vying to unseat a number of freshman Democrats who ousted GOP incumbents in the suburbs in 2018. They'd need to win nine seats to overcome the DFL's margin. While it could be a tall order, the chamber has seen similar sized shifts in the past. The DFL needed 11 seats and ultimately flipped 18 GOP-held districts in 2018. In 2016, House Republicans won back a majority by defeating Democrats in six seats.

Given the stakes, campaigns, political parties and outside groups have dedicated tens of millions of dollars in campaign cash to state races. The spending is on track to meet or exceed the $30 million spent in 2016, the last time the entire Legislature was on the ballot.

While the outcome will shape Minnesota's budget and policy on education and other state issues, campaigns on both sides have largely focused on messages trumpeted by the top of the ticket. Republicans have echoed President Donald Trump on law and order, especially in the suburbs, while Democrats emphasized health care and the need to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The top of the ticket will likely affect the contests in other ways, too. How Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden fare across the state could likely have implications down ballot, driving losses and victories in key close races.