A dispute between two people in a south Minneapolis parking lot early Thursday ended with a shooting that left a man dead.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of S. Lyndale Avenue about 3 a.m. after several people called 911 to report a shooting. Police found a man in grave condition lying in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, said police department spokesman John Elder.

Police and paramedics rendered aid to the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center. The man, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital, Elder said.

Elder did not say if anybody had been arrested.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim and the gunman got into a dispute before shots were fired. Evidence indicates that the parties knew each other, Elder said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.