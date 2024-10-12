Disordered thinking can lead you to making foolish financial decisions

Another question I often field is what do people in “x” situation do with their money? This can be disordered because sometimes the subtext to this question is often “what am I doing wrong” or “are those people happier spending/saving/giving differently than I do” or “why don’t I have what they have?” Everyone’s relationship with money is different. And since spending is what you see and wealth is what you don’t see, you can never know what someone has by how they spend.