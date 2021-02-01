A short-term rental home described by Minneapolis police as a party house was the scene of a shooting this past weekend in Dinkytown that left two people critically wounded, marking the second such incident at that same location in just under a month.

Shortly before 10:40 p.m. Saturday, authorities were alerted to a shooting at a residence in the 1400 block of SE. 6th Street, said police spokesman John Elder.

Officers arrived to see "numerous people fleeing on foot," Elder said.

They soon saw outside a 24-year-old man who had been shot and an 18-year-old man inside and also shot, the spokesman said.

Both were taken by emergency personnel to HCMC in critical condition but expected to survive, Elder said.

One of the victims was shot in the chest, according to emergency dispatch audio,

The dispatch audio described the address near several University of Minnesota athletic facilities as an Airbnb rental, and the audio also made numerous references to it as a "party house."

Victor Chen, who co-owns and rents out the property, said it's against the terms of the lease for his tenants to sublet through Airbnb or similar businesses.

"We are actively involved and working with law enforcement," Chen said Monday. "We have been in touch with [police] as of this morning ... to take care of what we need to do."

Officers interviewed numerous people, Elder said, but no one was in custody as of Monday morning.

A similar scene played out at the same house in the early hours of New Year's Day, police said.

Officers showed up about 3:15 a.m. to find a man shot and critically wounded, while another man wounded by gunfire was taken in a personal vehicle to HCMC. They also have so far survived.

Police have announced no arrests in that shooting incident as well.

