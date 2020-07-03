The Brooklyn

Well-executed All-American fare, served in a lovely, view-of-the-golf-course setting.

8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, 763-315-8535, brooklynedinburgh.com

The Bungalow Club

The restaurant’s sheltered, plant-filled outdoor oasis is the place to enjoy ravioli filled with ricotta and ramps, some of the city’s best meatballs and sourdough toasts topped with asparagus and hazelnuts. Chef/owner Andrew Kraft has just added lunch service.

4300 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-866-3334, thebungalowclub.com

Common Roots Cafe

Enjoy the patio during weekend brunch, which features shakshuka, a tempeh Reuben, latkes with eggs and other affordable dishes, plus mimosas perfumed with elderflowers cultivated in the restaurant’s impressive garden.

2558 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-871-2360, commonrootscafe.com

Handsome Hog

The restaurant’s new Cathedral Hill home includes a roomy, great-looking patio, an ideal venue for digging into chef Justin Sutherland’s adventurous, pork-centric cooking.

173 Western Av. N., St. Paul, 651-219-4013, handsomehog.com

Hazelwood Food & Drink

Kudos to the daily soup (Friday is shrimp-corn chowder day, hurrah), the housemade tater tots, the lavishly topped pizzas, the well-composed salads and the juicy rotisserie chicken.

8150 26th Av. S, Bloomington, 952-222-4000, hazelwoodfoodanddrink.com

Heather’s

The dining room may be off limits (the handy walk-up window continues, full-tilt), but owner Heather Asbury is now seating breakfast, lunch and dinner guests on her sharp-looking patio. Right now, the four magic words on the something-for-everyone menu are soft serve ice cream.

5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com