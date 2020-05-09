Attorney Jen McEwen has won the DFL party endorsement for the state Senate seat representing Duluth, currently held by first-term Sen. Erik Simonson.

McEwen received 70% of the vote in the Senate District 7 DFL convention, earning 261 of the 371 votes cast, according to results shared by the party Saturday. Simonson received 108 votes.

“I am honored to be endorsed by the DFL, and I’m looking forward to working with the party to win in November,” McEwen said in a news release Saturday. “The [coronavirus] pandemic has made the challenges we face even more clear. We need representatives who will fight for our community with integrity and conviction, and we need to get to work right now.”

McEwen is a plaintiff’s attorney and board president of the Damiano Center, a social services organization in Duluth.

Simonson, the former CEO of Lake Superior Zoo who recently became the executive director of continuing education and customized training at Lake Superior College, was elected to the state Senate in 2016.

The Democratic primary for the seat is Aug. 11. The winner will then face off in November against Republican nominee Donna Bergstrom, who ran for lieutenant governor alongside Jeff Johnson in 2018.

The Senate District 7 DFL held a virtual convention, with delegates submitting ballots by mail and e-mail. This week, veteran DFL lawmakers criticized the model after losing the party endorsement to younger, progressive challengers.