The Minnesota DFL was set to vote Tuesday evening on whether to effectively banish from the party Nasri Warsame, the Minneapolis City Council candidate whose supporters stormed the stage of a convention earlier this month, potentially for life.

Hundreds of Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party activists planned to log onto a 6 p.m. virtual meeting of the party's Central Committee. Within the Somali community, opinions over Warsame vary, but there is widespread agreement that a ban for life would be extreme — and could damage the DFL's relationship with one of its most loyal constituencies.

"Many Somali organizers, politicians, and community members including me have worked so hard for the last decades to include new voters in the process and the DFL Party," Mohamud Mohamed, a member of the party's Central Committee who was part of a lobbying effort pushing for something less than a lifetime ban, said in a statement.

Mohamed said the proposed ban is "silencing" the Somali community, and is "very counterproductive to the DFL Party's values of inclusion and democratic process."

Convention chaos

The hubbub is part of the fallout from the Minneapolis DFL's Ward 10 convention May 13, when first-time candidate Warsame challenged one-term City Council Member Aisha Chughtai for the DFL endorsement. After hours of drama that featured confusion over the intricacies of convention rules, a group of Warsame supporters stormed the stage as Chughtai and her supporters were preparing to give a speech.

The ensuing chaos prompted the police to be called and resulted in finger-pointing over who was at fault. Several sought medical attention, including a woman volunteering for the party who suffered a torn rotator cuff and another who was monitored for high blood pressure. Warsame's campaign manager, Abshir Omar, said he required treatment while experiencing a diabetes-related episode after City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison struck him in the chest — an incident not clearly captured on camera. Ellison has vehemently denied the accusation.

A Minneapolis blogger captured much of the scene on video that gained national attention. Soon the state party found itself needing to respond not only on behalf of to those involved, but also for the spectacle, which resulted in a recess without anyone being endorsed.

In the video, Warsame can be seen standing back as the fracas breaks out. Several minutes pass before he attempts to calm his supporters.

Days later, dozens of DFL leaders, meeting as the party's Executive Committee, voted to sanction Warsame by barring him from ever receiving a DFL endorsement and potentially banning him from party activities.

Before any discipline can be meted out, the party's much larger Central Committee needs to ratify the policy that would allow Warsame to be sanctioned. That was the task of Tuesday's meeting.

Somali sentiments

The Ward 10 race has gained significant attention and sparked division among Minneapolis' Somali community. Some fault Warsame for his past crude criticism of the former president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, also known as Farmajo, while impassioned Warsame supporters are bent on their candidate winning the race.

State Rep. Mohamud Noor, one of the chairs of the legislative branch of the DFL Somali-American Caucus, said he hopes the DFL leaders and Ward 10 candidates will work together to defuse the polarization.

"We have had some instances whereby it was solved by the DFL leadership by bringing people together," said Noor, who is no stranger to political conflicts. "We don't want one group versus the other."

Osman Ahmed, former state director of the DFL and Ward 10 resident, accused the party of showing a double standard when it comes to handling misconduct. Ahmed, who ran for the state House in 2018 and whose 12-hour convention was canceled after a ruckus broke out and police were called, said he's seen worse.

"Chairs were even flying around and the party never bothered to intervene or hold any of the candidates accountable then," he said.

Yussuf Haji ran unsuccessfully for the Ward 9 council seat two years ago, and now lives in Burnsville. Haji and others say the DFL should have had representatives from the Somali community at the convention to demystify the process to voters. The party hired a Somali translator, but he left after party officials said he was threatened.

"The DFL is not perfect, and I know they're doing all they can," Haji said.

But Haji said barring Warsame from ever getting the DFL endorsement is an "extreme" punishment. "Maybe he should forfeit the DFL endorsement for this year and not be banned for life."

The founder of the DFL's Somali-American Caucus, Jamal Abdulahi, did not attend the convention but said he has since spoken with multiple people who were there. He called the accusations that Warsame and his campaign manager misled voters "bogus."

"People are fed up with the narrative that Somalis are violent," Abdulahi said. "A lot of times what happens is newcomers get pushed around, it's just that this group wasn't going to be pushed around. They stood their ground."