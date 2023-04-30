Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Three years and counting since the lawlessness of the riots and looting of 2020, violent crime continues to plague communities large and small across Minnesota. Under Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL in St. Paul, our state has become a magnet for violent crime. Murders, rapes, motor vehicle thefts, car jackings and more are on the rise compared with pre-2020 levels. Even attacks on police are spiking.

It is unfortunately no surprise. The DFL has been voicing dangerous and hostile rhetoric toward law enforcement like defunding the police ever since the Minneapolis riots of 2020. They even tried to abolish the police department in our state's largest city — with the full-throated support of Democrats like Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellison and many others.

Meanwhile, while crime was spiking across the state, DFL Gov. Tim Walz's appointees were pushing lighter sentences for repeat violent criminals. His liberal judges let violent and repeat offenders back out on the street to terrorize communities with little more than a slap on the wrist. And now, as motor vehicle thefts in the Twin Cities reach 20-year highs, the best Democratic Attorney General Ellison can come up with is to sue car manufacturers.

If these failures weren't bad enough, Democrats in the Legislature are committed to making it worse. Their so-called public safety bills are little more than a "Get-out-of-jail-free card" for violent and repeat offenders. Democrat lawmakers have introduced bills that will make thousands of criminals eligible for early release, including many convicted of serious — and even violent — offenses like rape, carjacking, murder and assault.

This deeply flawed and misguided legislation could apply to as much as 92% of our state's incarcerated population, risking the early release of more than 7,400 offenders currently behind bars.

Enough is enough. Minnesota's families and communities can't afford the DFL's hostile rhetoric and failed policies toward law enforcement and public safety. It is time for a different approach.

The Safe and Sound Minnesota Public Safety Plan from Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson, House Republican Leader Lisa Demuth and our GOP lawmakers would confront the criminal threat by getting tough on violent and repeat offenders with stiffer penalties and more; strengthen police and improve training for law enforcement officers; and hold judges and prosecutors accountable with public data and information.

This comprehensive package of public safety legislation provides for stiffer penalties for violent crimes like carjacking, fleeing from the police and gun crimes, and increases sentences for many repeat offenders convicted of violent crimes. The bills will also help put more cops on the street by providing more and better training for law enforcement officers, bolstering recruitment and shoring up pensions.

To crack down on liberal judges letting repeat offenders back out on the street, the Republican plan also bolsters transparency and accountability in our state's court system.

New and better data reporting will provide more information on felonies that go uncharged, provide the public more insight into how judges apply criminal sentences to convicted offenders and create a mandatory minimum sentence for violent gun criminals. The GOP public safety plan would also make public information about offenders who post bail.

The Democrats have had years to address the problems they've created with their own hostile rhetoric and extremist agenda. By every measure, they have abjectly failed to keep Minnesotans safe — one of the most basic responsibilities of any level of government. I urge DFL lawmakers to put their partisan agenda aside for the good of our state and work with Republicans to make Minnesota a safer place to live for all.

David Hann is chairman of the Republican Party of Minnesota.