The Minnesota DFL Party is apologizing to a candidate for the Anoka County Board for mistakenly endorsing her in next month’s nonpartisan election.

Cindy Hansen, who is running for the Sixth District seat against incumbent Jeff Reinert, said she did not solicit the endorsement of the DFL, which likely would not be a big help in the traditionally conservative district.

Her name and photo were included on a sample ballot listing local DFL candidates.

“While I welcome support from all political sides in this nonpartisan race, I need to state, unequivocally, that I have never sought nor received the support or endorsement from the local Democrat party committees in District 6,” Hansen wrote in a Facebook post.

“That means the State DFL Party is WRONG to list me as a local DFL candidate.”

Joel Juen, DFL Senate District 38 Chair, issued the following statement: “A clerical error resulted in the DFL Party listing Cindy Hansen as an endorsed candidate when that was not the case. We have offered Hansen our apologies and will ensure she is not listed as endorsed in the future.”

A DFL sample ballot that included Anoka County Board candidate Cindy Hansen without her consent. Hansen said she is a nonpartisan.

Juen offered an explanation for the error, stating it was a miscommunication between the party’s central committee and the state DFL. He said Hansen’s photo was lifted from her campaign website, though she had neither requested support nor approved any expenditure made by the DFL on her behalf.

Wes Volkenant, chairman of the Anoka County DFL, said in a post that some voters in District 38A received the sample ballot that endorsed Hansen.

“This is an error on the part of the State DFL,” Volkenant said. “We apologize to her and her campaign, for the printing error that cast her nonpartisanship into question in this campaign.”

Volkenant said the party has not sent money to the Hansen campaign during this election. He disclosed that he had personally contributed earlier to her campaign.

The Sixth District race is a repeat of the February special election between Reinert, a former Lino Lakes mayor, and Hansen, a former mayor of Spring Lake Park. Reinert won 48% to Hansen’s 44%, a difference of only 251 votes. The seat opened when Commissioner Rhonda Sivarajah stepped down to serve as county administrator.

Reinert and Hansen squared off again in the August primary, with the two beating out opponent Kevin Ryan. This time the vote margin between the two was 216 votes, with Reinert again winning 48% of the vote and Hansen 44%.

The Sixth District includes Centerville, Circle Pines, Columbus, Lexington, Lino Lakes, Linwood Township and portions of Blaine.

Reinert is president and co-founder of MNPHARM, a molecular farming manufacturer based in White Bear Lake. Hansen has worked 20 years in nutrition services at Mounds View Public Schools.