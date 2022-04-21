WASHINGTON — Minnesota would become one of the first states to hold a 2024 presidential primary contest if the DFL party can persuade national Democrats and the state GOP chair.

The move would bring national influence and attention as the Democratic National Committee considers reshuffling the calendar for making their presidential pick.

"It's of immense value for us in terms of politics here to have our constituency and our electorate be a part of the early states and giving them a larger voice in who the next president of the United States is," said Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin, a DNC vice chair who also serves on the rules and bylaws committee. The rules panel passed a resolution last week outlining that up to five states could go before the first Tuesday in March.

Joining that group would give Minnesota a much larger platform than it had in 2020. Minnesota's primary date landed on Super Tuesday, the same day 13 other states held their presidential nominating contests. The state's results and delegates were overshadowed by the results in bigger states such as Texas and California.

But Martin will need bipartisan buy-in.

To move the primary, the DFL and GOP party chairs in Minnesota must submit a joint letter to the Secretary of State's office agreeing on a single date. Without an agreement, the presidential primary is held by default on the first Tuesday in March.

A spokesman for Republican Party of Minnesota declined to comment on Thursday when asked about moving the presidential primary earlier in the year.

Iowa has long played host to the first presidential caucus while New Hampshire handled the first in the nation primary. But a chaotic delay and confusion surrounding Iowa's 2020 caucus results marred the contest amid concerns that the two largely white states shouldn't have such a significant and early role in picking the Democratic nominee for president.

Joe Biden finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire that year as the then-former vice president struggled in a crowded field of Democrats. But Biden bounced back in South Carolina with a resounding primary victory, and went on to win the Democratic nomination and the presidency.

During the 2020 cycle, the first four early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina were a major focus of Democratic candidates long before their respective contests. From house parties and retail politics to fundraisers and town halls, being one of the first states to vote comes with plenty of financial incentives and the national media spotlight.

The process has also created an environment where presidential candidates compete for endorsements large and small, from statehouse lawmakers to mayors, city council members and prominent activists.

News of the DFL's push was reported by Politico earlier this week. Competition is also likely. Major criteria being considered by the DNC, according to the resolution, includes diversity, ranging from racial and ethnic to geographic and economic, and a feasibility consideration that covers "the ability to run a fair, transparent and inclusive nominating process."

"On all of the major pieces that they're looking for, whether it's on diversity, competitiveness or feasibility and administration, all of those pieces, we are actually pretty well positioned for being one of the Midwestern states," Martin said, also noting Minnesota's high voter turnout.

Minnesota legislators switched from party-run caucuses for presidential nominations to a primary system in 2016, after huge turnout and long lines frustrated voters trying to participate in the process that year. The first presidential primary in the state in three decades was held on March 3, 2020, drawing a record number of voters and handing Biden and Donald Trump decisive victories.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, who supported the change to presidential primaries, said he's also in favor of moving up the state's presidential primary date.

"I'm in favor of an earlier primary because of what it would mean for Minnesota's voters," Simon said. "Our state deserves to have a powerful voice in deciding who become the presidential nominees, from every political party."