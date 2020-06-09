Britain

Restrictions helped prevent virus spread

Shutdown orders prevented about 60 million novel coronavirus infections in the United States and 285 million in China, according to a research study published Monday in the journal Nature that examined how stay-at-home orders and other restrictions limited the spread of the contagion. The report, the first peer-reviewed analysis of the effect of health policies, suggests that the toll would have been vastly worse without lockdowns, social distancing and travel restrictions.

New Zealand

Nation of 5M reports no active virus cases

New Zealand has no active coronavirus cases and no new cases, officials said Monday, declaring that life could return to a form of pre-pandemic normal. Since the pandemic began, the country has reported 1,504 cases and 22 deaths, and it has been widely praised for its stringent approach to combating the virus. "While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, adding: "Thank you, New Zealand."

Washington, D.C.

White House fence is to come down soon

The National Park Service is calling a newly erected fence in front of a White House protest area temporary. Park Service spokeswoman Katie Liming said Monday that her agency and the Secret Service expect to reopen part of Lafayette Park in front of the White House on Wednesday. Some areas of the park will remain closed to allow workers to deal with damage and address safety hazards. The fence, meanwhile, has become a canvas for demonstrators to share messages in support of racial justice.

New York City

The Big Apple begins effort to reopen

After three gloomy months and 21,000 deaths that made it the nation's most lethal hot spot, New York City slowly began reopening Monday. Stores previously deemed nonessential were cleared to reopen for delivery and curbside pickup, though customers cannot yet browse inside. Construction, manufacturing and wholesalers also received the go-ahead to resume work.

News Services

MINNESOTA

AmeriCorps unit to help nonprofits

For the first time, more than 200 AmeriCorps members are being deployed to help Minnesota organizations affected by COVID-19. Starting Monday, they'll work for about 70 organizations across the state and in the Twin Cities

KELLY SMITH