The Detroit Lions acquired veteran defensive end Everson Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional draft pick to strengthen one of the team’s weaknesses.

The Cowboys announced the deal Tuesday night, adding the selection from Detroit could be as high as a fifth-round pick in 2021.

The Lions (3-3) are in win-now mode under General Manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia after they were told by ownership their jobs were in jeopardy if the team didn’t at least contend for a spot in the playoffs this season.

Detroit has just eight sacks this season, ranking among the worst in the league at getting to quarterbacks.

The 32-year-old Griffen has 77 career sacks, including 2½ this season as a reserve.

Griffen signed a $6 million, one-year deal in August with Dallas as a free agent. In February, he opted out of the final three years of his contract with the Vikings and became a free agent.

Bryant joins Ravens

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has moved one step closer to playing in the NFL again.

The 31-year-old Bryant signed with the Ravens and has been assigned to the practice squad.

Bryant last played in 2017, when he had 69 catches for 838 yards in his eighth and final season in Dallas. He signed with New Orleans in November 2018, but tore his Achilles’ tendon before playing a game.

Bryant said on Twitter: “My emotions running high right now. ... I’m thankful. ... I can’t stop crying.”

Reid turns down offer

Free agent safety Eric Reid said he declined an offer to join Washington’s practice squad.

Washington (2-5) lost safety Landon Collins to a season-ending Achilles’ tendon injury in a win over Dallas on Sunday.

“I just don’t think playing on the practice squad is reflective or indicative of my career,” Reid said Tuesday.

Reid has started 98 games in seven seasons with San Francisco and Carolina. He has 519 career tackles, 11 interceptions, 45 passes defensed, six sacks, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. Reid also has 17 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for a loss.

A first-round pick by San Francisco in 2013, Reid went to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. He joined Colin Kaepernick in 2016 when the former star quarterback took a knee during the national anthem to protest against police violence, racism and social injustice.

McCaffrey may play

Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the team’s injured reserve list, increasing the likelihood Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

McCaffrey arrived at Panthers practice Tuesday with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly changed into a black practice jersey and a helmet.

McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Etc.

• The Rams released rookie kicker Samuel Sloman after seven games with the team.

The Rams (5-2) dropped their seventh-round pick Tuesday after he had a field-goal attempt blocked in their 24-10 win over Chicago on Monday night.

Former Vikings kicker Kai Forbath is expected to take over for Sloman. The Rams signed Forbath last week off the Bears’ practice squad.