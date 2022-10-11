Daniel Durant's missteps in the quickstep drew the harshest feedback he has received from judges so far this season, but the Duluth actor held on to advance to the next round of "Dancing with the Stars" Monday night on Disney Plus.

Durant and partner Britt Stewart, both in red and white letter jackets, danced to "Finally Free" from "High School Musical: The Musical: Series." It was playful and plot-driven choreography that started with a classroom flirtation, included big grins from Durant, and ended with a wholesome cuddle on steps.

Judge Len Goodman blamed the four desks that were used as props on Durant's missed footwork.

"There was a bit too much messing about at the start for me," said Goodman, who was jeered by the audience for his response.

"I'm have to disagree, Len," judge Derek Hough countered. "I loved the storytelling at the beginning. It got me a little emotional."

Hough, too, noticed the errors in footwork, though.

Sam Champion and professional partner Cheryl Burke were eliminated. There are two episodes next week: celebrity backstories on Monday and a prom-themed competition on Tuesday.

Durant, who was born deaf, told cohost Alfonso Ribeiro that it was the most challenging dance so far. He knew he made mistakes — he could feel it, Durant said.

"I have to speed up and slow down and hold my frame," he said. "I can't hear. Britt shows me what parts I have to speed up and slow down. I struggle with that."

Durant has seemingly eased his way through the competition in the first few rounds. He started strong with a tango to "Barbra Streisand" by Duck Sauce. The following week, he channeled Elvis with the signature sideburns and sneers — closing his jive to "King Creole" with a slide toward the camera.

Last week he was Bond in a blue velvet coat. His rumba to "The World is Not Enough" was described as sexy and smooth by co-host Tyra Banks.