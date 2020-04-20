Despite the absence of a body, a 27-year-old man has been arrested and accused of killing a 19-year-old Moorhead woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

"The investigation led to the belief that foul play was involved" in the death of Dystynee Avery, read a statement Saturday night from Police Capt. Deric Swenson.

Avery was last seen on April 3 in south Moorhead, where the investigation has focused in the area of the 1300 block of S. 28th Avenue, Swenson said.

The suspect, who is from Moorhead, was arrested Friday afternoon remains jailed Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Authorities haven't said what led them to suspect this man killed Avery, who is from Colorado and where her parents still live.

"He will not tell anybody where she's at, which is the hardest part," Avery's mother, Doreen, said in an interview with KVLY-TV in Fargo. "And now that I know that she is gone, I want answers. I want to know where she's at. I want to know what he did to her."

Doreen Avery added that her daughter was staying with the man at the time she disappeared and that he has helped her out in the past. This arrangement never before made her suspicious, the mother told the television station.

Police say that anyone with information about the case should call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 1-701-451-7660 and ask to speak with a Moorhead police investigator.