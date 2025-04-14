Despite improvement, distracted driving is still a ‘big problem,’ Minnesota officials say

There is some good news on the distracted driving front: It declined last year.
Cambridge Mobile Telematics data showed motorists nationwide collectively spent less time handling their phones and tapping screens while behind the wheel in 2024, adding up to an overall 8.6% drop in the risky behavior, the company said in a preview of its upcoming report “The State of US Road Risk.”
Despite the improvement, drivers still can’t totally break the habit of looking at their screens. They do so on average of at least once per trip, the report said.
That is still a big problem, said Mike Hanson with the state’s Office of Traffic Safety. Distracted driving remains one of the top contributing factors in crashes in Minnesota.
“There are still far too many people interacting with electronic devices,” Hanson said, who has seen that while sitting in traffic jams on I-94 in Minneapolis. “I see a number of people literally glued to that device and not paying attention in that complex construction zone.”
Cambridge found screen interaction was lowest in the winter, rose during the busy summer travel months and peaked in the fall. The Massachusetts company also found the number of drivers who make handheld calls ticked up last year, even though 30 states ban the practice.
Minnesota’s hands-free law prohibits drivers from holding a phone, and from reading or sending text messages or emails and accessing the Internet even if a phone is mounted.
During April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month, law enforcement officers in Minnesota are looking for motorists who are not paying attention, including those violating the state’s hands-free law.