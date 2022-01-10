The Vikings secondary, reinforced last offseason by three free-agent cornerbacks, was once again stripped down to the studs. But it didn't matter much Sunday against the hapless Bears offense and starting quarterback Andy Dalton, who took seven sacks and threw two interceptions in the Vikings' 31-17 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler were the only corners available from the 53-man roster. Mackensie Alexander (ankle) and Kris Boyd (ribs) were ruled out Sunday morning after being listed questionable to play; Harrison Hand is on the COVID list. One of Mike Zimmer's only trusted rookies, safety Camryn Bynum, was also quarantined because of COVID protocols.

Zimmer pieced the defense together by largely remaining in the base package with three linebackers, also thinned with Troy Dye starting for Eric Kendricks, who remained on the COVID list. Cornerback Parry Nickerson, elevated from the practice squad, and safety Josh Metellus also played as the fifth defensive back in nickel packages.

Metellus was on the field when Dalton threw up a prayer, while pressured by linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive end Kenny Willekes, that was intercepted by Peterson.

Peterson entered Sunday's regular-season finale wanting to avoid what he called the "goose egg" for the first time in his NFL career; he'd had at least one pick in his first 10 NFL seasons, but didn't have one until Sunday's fourth quarter. He ran 66 yards for his second career touchdown.

"That was fire," receiver Justin Jefferson said. "Being one of his best friends, me being at his house throughout the year during his first year here, to see him catch that pick — almost gassing out and scoring it — it was cool to see. Glad he got that last one for his last game."

Two-minute woes until the end

Bears running back Damien Williams' 23-yard catch and run for a touchdown just before halftime furthered a dubious stat for the Vikings defense, which allowed a league-worst 93 points to opponents inside the two-minute warning before halftime this season. They gave up two touchdowns more than the lowly Giants (4-13), who finished the year outscored 79-0 in that span; the Vikings were outscored 93-22.

Zimmer's defense struggled to stop opponents against the clock. The Vikings also surrendered 42 points in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime, including game-losing scores to the Bengals, Cowboys, Ravens and Lions this season.

Wonnum takes late lead

Defensive end D.J. Wonnum sacked Dalton in the first quarter, and again in the second quarter, giving him a team-leading eight sacks on the season. The takedowns of Dalton finally pushed Wonnum past Danielle Hunter, who entered the weekend tied with Wonnum at six sacks despite having not played since suffering a season-ending torn pectoral muscle Oct. 31.

"He works really hard," Zimmer said of Wonnum. "It's a little paint-by-numbers [with him]. He has to continue to be an athlete. That's his best attribute, being an athlete. I mean, he probably could play linebacker."

2022 opponents set

The Vikings' opponents for the 2022 season are set, with the times and dates to be determined in the spring. They'll get nine home games in next year's 17-game regular season slate after playing nine road games this season.

In 2022, the Vikings will play host to the Cowboys, Colts, Jets, Patriots, Giants and Cardinals in addition to the Packers, Bears and Lions. They'll hit the road to play the Dolphins, Bills, Eagles, the Washington Football Team and Saints, along with their division opponents.