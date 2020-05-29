In an unusually swift move, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Friday afternoon announced murder and manslaughter charges against the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd Monday — an act caught on video and seen around the world, turning Minneapolis and St. Paul into a tinderbox as angry demonstrators set a police station ablaze and looted and destroyed several businesses.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was arrested late Friday morning and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter four days after pinned his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes at the intersection of E. 38th St. and Chicago Avenue as Floyd, who was handcuffed, told him he couldn't breathe.

He is the first white officer in Minnesota to be criminally prosecuted in the death of a black civilian.

Bystanders also begged Chauvin and three other officers at the scene to relent, but their calls went unheeded as Floyd grew unresponsive and later died.

The criminal complaint, citing the autopsy, pointed out that Floyd did not die from strangulation but a combination of being restrained along with various underlying medical conditions including heart disease and hypertension.

Floyd was put in a squad car after police suspected him of passing a fake $20 at the Cup Foods store.

Video (02:27): Another night of violent protests across the Twin Cities Video (02:27): Another night of violent protests across the Twin Cities

Chauvin pulled Floyd out of the vehicle, and the muscular 6-foot-6 suspect went to the ground while handcuffed, the complaint read.

As two officers held Floyd's back and leg, Chauvin had his knee on the Floyd's neck, the charges continued.

Floyd then began repreating "I can't breathe" along with "Mama" and "please," the charges read. One of more of the officers said to Floyd, "You are talking fine" as he continued moving back and forth.

None of the three officers moved from their positions, according to the complaint.

"I must say, this case has moved with extraordinary speed," Freeman said. "We have never charged a case [against a police officer] in that kind of time frame."

Freeman said evidence against Chauvin includes video, witness statements, a preliminary medical examiner's report and discussions with an expert. He declined to be more specific, leaving that to the criminal complaint, which is being prepared for public release.

Three other officers involved in Floyd's curbside detention were also fired, but they have yet to be arrested or charged.

Freeman explained that Chauvin was the first of the four charged because "we felt it was important to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator. I must say this case has moved with extraordinary speed."

As for what charges the other former officers might face, the county attorney would only say that he anticipates they will be prosecuted.

The charges against Chauvin show that when officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Kueng arrived at the scene about 8:08 p.m. Lane approached Floyd as he sat in the driver's seat of a car parked nearby.

"As Officer Lane began speaking with Mr. Floyd, he pulled his gun out and pointed it at Mr. Floyd's open window and directed Mr. Floyd to show his hands," the charges said. "When Mr. Floyd put his hands in [sic] the steering wheel, Lane put his gun back in its holster."

The criminal complaint did not say why Lane felt compelled to draw his weapon.

According to the charges: Land ordered Floyd out of the car and handcuffed him while Kueng spoke to someone sitting in the front passenger seat.

Chauvin and officer Tou Thao arrived at the scene after Lane and Kueng unsuccessfully attempted to put Floyd in the backseat of their squad.

Thao can be seen in the video of the incident standing watch as Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck. Thao also rebuffed bystanders who begged the officers to relent and to check Floyd's pulse after he went limp.

Paramedics and emergency room staff at Hennepin County Medical Center worked for nearly an hour to revive Floyd, 46, who arrived with no pulse. The St. Louis Park man was pronounced dead about 9:25 p.m.

Video (07:18): Hennepin County attorney announces charges against Derek Chauvin Video (07:18): Hennepin County attorney announces charges against Derek Chauvin

Freeman declined to say whether any of the former officers have given a statement to investigators.

The swiftness of the charges came as activists, politicians and the greater public had been calling for arrests and prosecution of the former officers all week in a time when large sections of Minneapolis and St. Paul were thrust into sometimes violent protest that devolved into looting, arson, theft and property damage.

Mayor Jacob Frey released a statement after Freeman's announcement saying that "what's happened in Minneapolis is bigger than any one city and any single event. For our black community who have, for centuries, been forced to endure injustice in a world simply unwilling to correct or acknowledge it: I know that whatever hope you feel today is tempered with skepticism and a righteous outrage.

"We are a nation at a crossroad, and today's decision from the County Attorney is an essential first step on a longer road toward justice and healing our city."

It's the state's fourth prosecution of an officer for an on-the-job killing of a civilian represents the shortest turnaround time on a charging decision.

Freeman's office charged former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor in March 2018 eight months after he fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Jurors convicted Noor in 2019 of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged then-St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez in 2016 four months after he fatally shot Philando Castile. He was eventually acquitted at trial.

Washington County Deputy Brian Krook was charged in 2019 nine months after he fatally shot Benjamin Evans in 2018. He was also acquitted.