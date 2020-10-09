The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a domestic abuse suspect was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy Friday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Pine County.

According to the state Department of Public Safety, the shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 at Milepost 180, near the Mora exit.

Pine County deputies responded to a 911 call about 1:45 p.m. from the victim of an apparent domestic dispute at Grand Casino Hinckley, DPS said in a news release. As they headed to the casino, deputies spotted the suspect's car and a pursuit began.

The suspect entered I-35, driving south in the northbound lanes, and then stopped, the DPS said. In the encounter that followed, one of the deputies fired a weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect's vehicle rolled forward, crashed into an oncoming vehicle then came to a stop in the median.

Deputies provided medical assistance, but medics pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and release the suspect's name and exact cause of death.

The driver of the vehicle struck by the suspect was not seriously injured, the DPS said. No officers were injured. The victim of the alleged domestic incident also was not injured.

BCA investigators will evaluate body camera and squad camera footage. The Minnesota State Patrol and a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer assisted at the scene.